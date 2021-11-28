Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Duke looks to stay unbeaten against the high-powered Troy offense.
    Author:

    The Troy women's basketball team (3-2) will go on the road on Sunday to face Duke (5-0) in a non-conference battle.

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Troy at Duke on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Troy is one of the fastest programs in the country, ranking 11th in pace so far after leading the country in that stat in each of the past four seasons.

    Amber Leggett leads the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game. The former Sam Houston star is shooting 53.8% from the field and 66.7% from three while playing just 19.0 minutes per game.

    Felmas Koranga is averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

    As for Duke, the Blue Devils are coming off of a 73-65 win over Appalachian State. Despite being undefeated, the team's last two games have been relatively close.

    Against the Mountaineers, Lexi Gordon led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Celeste Taylor added seven assists. On the year, Gordon and Taylor are the team's top scorers, averaging 13.4 and 13.2 PPG, respectively.

    Duke won the first meeting of these programs in 2019 by a 99-85 margin. The Blue Devils have won 15 games in a row against Sun Belt opponents.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Troy at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    just now
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    just now
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    just now
    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    1 hour ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy