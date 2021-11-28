Duke looks to stay unbeaten against the high-powered Troy offense.

The Troy women's basketball team (3-2) will go on the road on Sunday to face Duke (5-0) in a non-conference battle.

How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Troy is one of the fastest programs in the country, ranking 11th in pace so far after leading the country in that stat in each of the past four seasons.

Amber Leggett leads the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game. The former Sam Houston star is shooting 53.8% from the field and 66.7% from three while playing just 19.0 minutes per game.

Felmas Koranga is averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

As for Duke, the Blue Devils are coming off of a 73-65 win over Appalachian State. Despite being undefeated, the team's last two games have been relatively close.

Against the Mountaineers, Lexi Gordon led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Celeste Taylor added seven assists. On the year, Gordon and Taylor are the team's top scorers, averaging 13.4 and 13.2 PPG, respectively.

Duke won the first meeting of these programs in 2019 by a 99-85 margin. The Blue Devils have won 15 games in a row against Sun Belt opponents.

