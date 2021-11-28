Troy vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Troy vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Florida Gators (5-0) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Troy Trojans (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
How to Watch Florida vs. Troy
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-21.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Troy
- The 75.4 points per game the Gators record are 9.4 more points than the Trojans allow (66).
- The Trojans average 20 more points per game (77.8) than the Gators allow (57.8).
- The Gators make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Trojans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads the Gators with 15.8 points per game and 10.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.4 assists.
- Anthony Duruji puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field and 71.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyree Appleby posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.2 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Myreon Jones puts up 11.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. puts up 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1 block.
Troy Players to Watch
- Zay Williams is posting a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.7 points and 0.3 assists, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
- Efe Odigie gives the Trojans 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Desmond Williams gets the Trojans 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Nate Tshimanga is averaging 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor.
