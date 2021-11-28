Troy vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Troy vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Florida Gators (5-0) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Troy Trojans (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Troy

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida vs Troy Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -21.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Troy

    • The 75.4 points per game the Gators record are 9.4 more points than the Trojans allow (66).
    • The Trojans average 20 more points per game (77.8) than the Gators allow (57.8).
    • The Gators make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Trojans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton leads the Gators with 15.8 points per game and 10.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.4 assists.
    • Anthony Duruji puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field and 71.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Tyree Appleby posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.2 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Myreon Jones puts up 11.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. puts up 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1 block.

    Troy Players to Watch

    • Zay Williams is posting a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.7 points and 0.3 assists, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
    • Efe Odigie gives the Trojans 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Desmond Williams gets the Trojans 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Nate Tshimanga is averaging 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Troy at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch Davis Cup: United States vs. Colombia

    13 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy vs. Florida

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Troy vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    13 minutes ago
    packers-fans
    SI Guide

    Rams–Packers Offers Potential NFC Title Game Preview

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy