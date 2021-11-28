Troy vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Florida Gators (5-0) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Troy Trojans (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

How to Watch Florida vs. Troy

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Total Florida -21.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Troy

The 75.4 points per game the Gators record are 9.4 more points than the Trojans allow (66).

The Trojans average 20 more points per game (77.8) than the Gators allow (57.8).

The Gators make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Trojans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton leads the Gators with 15.8 points per game and 10.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.4 assists.

Anthony Duruji puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field and 71.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyree Appleby posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.2 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myreon Jones puts up 11.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. puts up 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1 block.

Troy Players to Watch