How to Watch Troy at Florida in Men's College Basketball

    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Troy vs. Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mike White looks to start 6–0 for the first time since becoming the Gators' head coach.
    The last time the Florida men's basketball team was on the court, the Gators were playing in one of the most suspenseful and thrilling games of the early season. No. 23 Florida was able to steal a victory away from Ohio State thanks to a 30-foot buzzer-beater by Tyree Appleby.

    How to Watch Troy vs. Florida in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the Troy at Florida game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    The Gators (5–0) are off to an incredible start and have the look of a team that could be in contention for an SEC title by the end of the year. Appleby is certainly a big reason why, but another big piece for Florida has been Colin Castleton.

    The senior big man is having a breakout season. He’s been able to protect the rim defensively and then control the paint offensively. His two-way play makes Florida a tough team for any opponent to deal with.

    Traveling to Gainesville to try and hand Florida its first loss of the year Sunday are the Troy Trojans. They come into this meeting with a solid 4–2 record. The Trojans aren’t powered by a big man like the Gators. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as their best player to date has been 5-foot-8 freshman guard,Duke Deen.

    Deen and Appleby will likely spend the majority of the game going toe-to-toe. Whoever gets the best of that matchup will probably lead their team to victory this afternoon.

