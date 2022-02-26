How to Watch Troy vs. Texas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt) hope to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Trojan Arena.
How to Watch Troy vs. Texas State
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Trojan Arena
- Arena: Trojan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Troy vs. Texas State
- The 70.8 points per game the Bobcats average are 5.7 more points than the Trojans give up (65.1).
- The Trojans' 69.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 62.6 the Bobcats give up.
- The Bobcats make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
Texas State Players to Watch
- Caleb Asberry leads the Bobcats in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Isiah Small is Texas State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Mason Harrell is its best passer, averaging 3.1 assists in each contest.
- Asberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bobcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Small is Texas State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nighael Ceaser leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Troy Players to Watch
- Efe Odigie is the top scorer for the Trojans with 11.3 points per game. He also tacks on 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.
- Zay Williams puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 8.4 points and 1.0 assist per game for Troy to take the top rebound spot on the team. Duke Deen holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- Deen is dependable from distance and leads the Trojans with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Desmond Williams (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Troy while Zay Williams (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Louisiana
W 82-73
Away
2/12/2022
UL Monroe
W 63-54
Away
2/17/2022
Arkansas State
W 84-67
Home
2/19/2022
Little Rock
W 68-50
Home
2/23/2022
South Alabama
W 55-52
Away
2/25/2022
Troy
-
Away
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Arkansas State
W 79-77
Home
2/12/2022
Little Rock
L 66-62
Home
2/17/2022
Appalachian State
W 67-61
Away
2/19/2022
Coastal Carolina
L 73-63
Away
2/23/2022
UT Arlington
W 59-53
Home
2/25/2022
Texas State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Texas State at Troy
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV