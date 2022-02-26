How to Watch Troy vs. Texas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots the ball as Texas State Bobcats forward Isiah Small (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center.

The Texas State Bobcats (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt) hope to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Trojan Arena.

How to Watch Troy vs. Texas State

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Trojan Arena

Key Stats for Troy vs. Texas State

The 70.8 points per game the Bobcats average are 5.7 more points than the Trojans give up (65.1).

The Trojans' 69.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 62.6 the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Texas State Players to Watch

Caleb Asberry leads the Bobcats in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Isiah Small is Texas State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Mason Harrell is its best passer, averaging 3.1 assists in each contest.

Asberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bobcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Small is Texas State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nighael Ceaser leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Troy Players to Watch

Efe Odigie is the top scorer for the Trojans with 11.3 points per game. He also tacks on 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.

Zay Williams puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 8.4 points and 1.0 assist per game for Troy to take the top rebound spot on the team. Duke Deen holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Deen is dependable from distance and leads the Trojans with 1.9 made threes per game.

Desmond Williams (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Troy while Zay Williams (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Louisiana W 82-73 Away 2/12/2022 UL Monroe W 63-54 Away 2/17/2022 Arkansas State W 84-67 Home 2/19/2022 Little Rock W 68-50 Home 2/23/2022 South Alabama W 55-52 Away 2/25/2022 Troy - Away

Troy Schedule