Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulane at Temple in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulane travels to Temple on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Tulane has won five of its last eight games but was beaten in its last game on Wednesday against No. 14 Houston.

How to Watch Tulane at Temple in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Tulane at Temple game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Cougars snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped it back to .500 overall at 12-12. 

The Green Wave have been a tough out in the American this year as they are 9-6 and have pulled off upsets against Memphis and Cincinnati.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on a Temple team they beat 92-83 in overtime two weeks ago.

The Owls came up just short in that game but have gone 2-1 in the three games since. 

Temple upset both SMU and Cincinnati but lost to Memphis on Thursday 78-64.

It has been a good stretch for the Owls that has them 8-6 in the American and 15-10 overall.

Temple isn't going to make a run at the regular-season title, but it can still finish the season strong and make a run in the conference tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Tulane at Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy