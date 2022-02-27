How to Watch Tulane at Temple

Tulane travels to Temple on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Tulane has won five of its last eight games but was beaten in its last game on Wednesday against No. 14 Houston.



Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The loss to the Cougars snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped it back to .500 overall at 12-12.

The Green Wave have been a tough out in the American this year as they are 9-6 and have pulled off upsets against Memphis and Cincinnati.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on a Temple team they beat 92-83 in overtime two weeks ago.

The Owls came up just short in that game but have gone 2-1 in the three games since.

Temple upset both SMU and Cincinnati but lost to Memphis on Thursday 78-64.

It has been a good stretch for the Owls that has them 8-6 in the American and 15-10 overall.

Temple isn't going to make a run at the regular-season title, but it can still finish the season strong and make a run in the conference tournament.

