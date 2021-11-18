Tulane vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Tulane vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26

    The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) take on the Florida State Seminoles (1-1) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Tulane

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida State vs Tulane Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida State

    -16.5

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Tulane

    • Last year, the Seminoles recorded 10.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Green Wave allowed (66.5).
    • The Green Wave's 63.9 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 69.2 the Seminoles gave up.
    • The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Green Wave allowed to opponents.
    • The Green Wave shot at a 38.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Raiquan Gray was tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also posted 11.9 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
    • Scottie Barnes was tops on the Seminoles at 3.9 assists per game last year, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 9.9 points.
    • Balsa Koprivica averaged 8.8 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest last year.
    • M.J. Walker was tops on his team in points per contest (12.2) last year, and also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Anthony Polite put up 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Tulane Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Forbes accumulated 16.4 points and 5.3 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Walker distributed 4.3 assists per game while scoring 13.0 PPG.
    • Forbes hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jordan Walker averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Kevin Cross notched 0.7 blocks per contest.

