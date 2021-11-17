Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tulane at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tulane heads to Tallahassee for the first time since 1994 to face the 19th-ranked Seminoles.
    Author:

    Boasting a home record of 78-4 since 2016, Florida State hosts Tulane as both teams come in with identical 1-1 records. Both are coming off a loss in their last outings. The Seminoles have won 21-straight November home games, a streak dating back to 2014.

    How to Watch Tulane at Florida State:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ACC Network

    You can stream the Tulane at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Redshirt senior Malik Osborne enters today’s game against Tulane averaging a near double-double of 18.0 points and 9.5 through the first two games of the season. He has scored 18 points against both Penn and Florida while shooting 62.5% from the field (10-of-16) and 57.1% from the three-point line (four-of-seven).

    Tulane had three newcomers make their respective debuts on Nov. 9 against Southeastern, as guards DeVon Baker, Scott Spencer and Jalen Cook all made appearances against their in-state foes. The trio combined for 40 points and helped propel the Green Wave to the win over Southeastern. 

    Cook led the way with 28 points. His 28 points are tied for the American Athletic Conference’s second-highest single-game output this season.

    Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton is in his 20th season at the helm and is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 380 career wins. Hamilton became only the fifth coach in the league's history to win 375 career games with the Seminoles’ victory over Boston College on March 3, 2021.

    FSU won each of the last two meetings and leads the all-time series 25-12. The last win for the Green Wave against the Seminoles came via a 78-77 home win in December of 1995.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Tulane at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    florida state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tulane at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    timberwolves anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17171910
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. John's at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Oklahoma State Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Darius Bracy (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) attempts the tackle during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy