How to Watch Tulane at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

Tulane heads to Tallahassee for the first time since 1994 to face the 19th-ranked Seminoles.

Boasting a home record of 78-4 since 2016, Florida State hosts Tulane as both teams come in with identical 1-1 records. Both are coming off a loss in their last outings. The Seminoles have won 21-straight November home games, a streak dating back to 2014.

How to Watch Tulane at Florida State:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Redshirt senior Malik Osborne enters today’s game against Tulane averaging a near double-double of 18.0 points and 9.5 through the first two games of the season. He has scored 18 points against both Penn and Florida while shooting 62.5% from the field (10-of-16) and 57.1% from the three-point line (four-of-seven).

Tulane had three newcomers make their respective debuts on Nov. 9 against Southeastern, as guards DeVon Baker, Scott Spencer and Jalen Cook all made appearances against their in-state foes. The trio combined for 40 points and helped propel the Green Wave to the win over Southeastern.

Cook led the way with 28 points. His 28 points are tied for the American Athletic Conference’s second-highest single-game output this season.

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton is in his 20th season at the helm and is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 380 career wins. Hamilton became only the fifth coach in the league's history to win 375 career games with the Seminoles’ victory over Boston College on March 3, 2021.

FSU won each of the last two meetings and leads the all-time series 25-12. The last win for the Green Wave against the Seminoles came via a 78-77 home win in December of 1995.

