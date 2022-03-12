How to Watch Tulane vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

Tulane and Houston battle in the first semifinal of the AAC Tournament on Saturday afternoon

Tulane slipped by Temple on Friday 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament to earn a date with Houston on Saturday.

How to Watch the AAC Semifinal Tulane vs Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Green Wave lost three of four to end the season including a 75-70 loss to Temple just a couple of weeks ago.

Tulane is now 14-14 on the year and will be a huge underdog in their game on Saturday against top-seeded Houston.

The Green Wave lost to the Cougars twice this year, both by double digits. Saturday they are looking to flip the script and pick up a huge win and earn a berth into the championship game.

Houston, though, is looking to avoid that upset as they try and make it back to the AAC championship.

The Cougars bounced back from a season-ending loss to Memphis with a 69-56 win against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals.

Despite the loss to the Tigers, Houston has won seven of its last eight and are looking to move up the seed line with a win on Saturday.

