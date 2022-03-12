How to Watch Tulane vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the AAC Semifinal: Tulane vs Houston in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulane and Houston battle in the first semifinal of the AAC Tournament on Saturday afternoon

Tulane slipped by Temple on Friday 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament to earn a date with Houston on Saturday.

How to Watch the AAC Semifinal Tulane vs Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Tulane vs Houston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Green Wave lost three of four to end the season including a 75-70 loss to Temple just a couple of weeks ago.

Tulane is now 14-14 on the year and will be a huge underdog in their game on Saturday against top-seeded Houston.

The Green Wave lost to the Cougars twice this year, both by double digits. Saturday they are looking to flip the script and pick up a huge win and earn a berth into the championship game.

Houston, though, is looking to avoid that upset as they try and make it back to the AAC championship.

The Cougars bounced back from a season-ending loss to Memphis with a 69-56 win against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals.

Despite the loss to the Tigers, Houston has won seven of its last eight and are looking to move up the seed line with a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

AAC Semifinal: Tulane vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
3;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17869185
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against UCF Knights guard Darin Green Jr. (22) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17694040
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago1010407923h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Nantes in Canada

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) reaches for a pass over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) during the second half of an ACC tournament semifinal game at Barclays Center.
SI Guide

Virginia Tech Aims to Upset Duke in ACC Tournament Final

By Kate Yanchulis19 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Talleres de Remedios de Escalada vs. Los Andes

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
USATSI_17874771
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy