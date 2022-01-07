Tulane vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulane vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (5-7, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (5-8, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Devlin Fieldhouse, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Tulane vs. South Florida

Key Stats for Tulane vs. South Florida

  • The Green Wave put up 12.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls give up (61.5).
  • The Bulls put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
  • The Green Wave are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • The Bulls' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross leads the Green Wave in rebounds and assists. Cross averages 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
  • Jalen Cook is Tulane's leading scorer, averaging 18.0 per game while tacking on 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
  • Jaylen Forbes leads the Green Wave in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Sion James is Tulane's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Cross leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Caleb Murphy's points (12.5 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
  • Javon Greene averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.8 per game.

Tulane Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Alcorn State

W 85-64

Home

12/7/2021

Charleston (SC)

L 86-72

Home

12/29/2021

Memphis

W 85-84

Home

1/1/2022

Cincinnati

W 68-60

Away

1/5/2022

East Carolina

L 88-80

Away

1/8/2022

South Florida

-

Home

1/12/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

1/15/2022

SMU

-

Home

1/22/2022

UCF

-

Away

1/26/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

South Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Florida

L 66-55

Away

12/22/2021

BYU

L 54-39

Away

12/24/2021

Hawaii

W 76-69

Away

12/25/2021

Wyoming

L 77-57

Home

1/5/2022

Houston

L 83-66

Home

1/8/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/12/2022

SMU

-

Away

1/15/2022

UCF

-

Home

1/18/2022

Houston

-

Away

1/22/2022

Temple

-

Home

1/26/2022

SMU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

South Florida at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
