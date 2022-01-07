Tulane vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Tulane vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (5-7, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (5-8, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Devlin Fieldhouse, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Tulane vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulane vs. South Florida
- The Green Wave put up 12.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls give up (61.5).
- The Bulls put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
- The Green Wave are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- The Bulls' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross leads the Green Wave in rebounds and assists. Cross averages 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- Jalen Cook is Tulane's leading scorer, averaging 18.0 per game while tacking on 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Jaylen Forbes leads the Green Wave in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sion James is Tulane's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Cross leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Caleb Murphy's points (12.5 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
- Javon Greene averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.8 per game.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Alcorn State
W 85-64
Home
12/7/2021
Charleston (SC)
L 86-72
Home
12/29/2021
Memphis
W 85-84
Home
1/1/2022
Cincinnati
W 68-60
Away
1/5/2022
East Carolina
L 88-80
Away
1/8/2022
South Florida
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/15/2022
SMU
-
Home
1/22/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/26/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/29/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Florida
L 66-55
Away
12/22/2021
BYU
L 54-39
Away
12/24/2021
Hawaii
W 76-69
Away
12/25/2021
Wyoming
L 77-57
Home
1/5/2022
Houston
L 83-66
Home
1/8/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/12/2022
SMU
-
Away
1/15/2022
UCF
-
Home
1/18/2022
Houston
-
Away
1/22/2022
Temple
-
Home
1/26/2022
SMU
-
Home
