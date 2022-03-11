Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulane vs. Temple in AAC Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulane and Temple face off in the AAC Tournament in a pivotal matchup on Friday afternoon.

No. 4 Temple (17-11) takes on No. 5 seed Tulane (13-14) in the quarterfinals of the AAC men’s basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.

The matchup marks the third time the two teams will meet this season, with a series split at 1-1 in the regular season. Tulane won the first matchup against Temple in overtime by a score of 92-83 while Temple returned the favor 75-70 in the second contest.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Temple Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Tulane vs. Temple game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a 10-7 conference record this season, Temple clinched the No. 4 seed over Tulane in the final game of the regular season. The Owls defeated South Florida in their regular-season finale, while the Green Wave dropped to 10-8 in conference play with a loss to Southern Methodist.

Led by electric backcourts with All-AAC honorees Damian Dunn of Temple and Tulane’s Jalen Cook and Jaylen Forbes, the AAC foes will settle the square in Friday’s grudge match.

The winner between Temple and Tulane will take on the winner of No. 1 seed Houston and No. 8 Cincinnati in the conference tournament semifinals.

Mar 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) shoots against Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
