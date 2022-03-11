Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 5 seed Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) are taking on the No. 4 seed Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC) in the AAC Tournament on Friday at Dickies Arena. Watch the contest at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Temple vs. Tulane

Tulane vs Temple Betting Information

Key Stats for Temple vs. Tulane

  • The 73.6 points per game the Green Wave put up are 7.2 more points than the Owls give up (66.4).
  • The Owls average just 4.6 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Green Wave give up (71.6).
  • This season, the Green Wave have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.
  • The Owls have shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Green Wave have averaged.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross puts up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.8 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field.
  • Jaylen Forbes averages 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Sion James averages 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field.
  • R.J. McGee posts 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn leads the Owls in scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (2.0), and posts 4.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he posts 7.5 points and 1.6 assists.
  • Nick Jourdain is posting 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 37.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Jeremiah Williams is the Owls' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he posts 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
  • Zach Hicks gets the Owls 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Tournament: Tulane vs. Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
