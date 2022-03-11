Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 seed Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) are taking on the No. 4 seed Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC) in the AAC Tournament on Friday at Dickies Arena. Watch the contest at 3:30 PM.
Key Stats for Temple vs. Tulane
- The 73.6 points per game the Green Wave put up are 7.2 more points than the Owls give up (66.4).
- The Owls average just 4.6 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Green Wave give up (71.6).
- This season, the Green Wave have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.
- The Owls have shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Green Wave have averaged.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross puts up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.8 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field.
- Jaylen Forbes averages 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Sion James averages 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field.
- R.J. McGee posts 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn leads the Owls in scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (2.0), and posts 4.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he posts 7.5 points and 1.6 assists.
- Nick Jourdain is posting 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 37.0% of his shots from the field.
- Jeremiah Williams is the Owls' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he posts 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Zach Hicks gets the Owls 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
