Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 5 seed Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) are taking on the No. 4 seed Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC) in the AAC Tournament on Friday at Dickies Arena. Watch the contest at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Temple vs. Tulane

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -1.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Temple vs. Tulane

The 73.6 points per game the Green Wave put up are 7.2 more points than the Owls give up (66.4).

The Owls average just 4.6 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Green Wave give up (71.6).

This season, the Green Wave have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.

The Owls have shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Green Wave have averaged.

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross puts up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.8 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Jaylen Forbes averages 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sion James averages 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field.

R.J. McGee posts 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch