The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Tulane vs. Tulsa

The Green Wave put up 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Golden Hurricane put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Green Wave allow (71.8).

The Green Wave are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Tulane Players to Watch

Jalen Cook leads the Green Wave in points and assists per game, scoring 18.1 points and distributing 3.3 assists.

Kevin Cross leads Tulane in rebounding, pulling down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.7 points a contest.

Jaylen Forbes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Green Wave, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Sion James is Tulane's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Cross leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.0 per game. He also records 4.1 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.

Horne is reliable from distance and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.

Horne's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) pace Tulsa defensively.

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 East Carolina L 88-80 Away 1/8/2022 South Florida W 68-54 Home 1/12/2022 Wichita State W 68-67 Away 1/15/2022 SMU L 75-66 Home 1/22/2022 UCF L 68-66 Away 1/26/2022 Tulsa - Home 1/29/2022 Wichita State - Home 2/2/2022 Houston - Away 2/5/2022 East Carolina - Home 2/9/2022 Memphis - Away 2/12/2022 Temple - Home

