How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulane vs. Tulsa
- The Green Wave put up 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- The Golden Hurricane put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Green Wave allow (71.8).
- The Green Wave are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Tulane Players to Watch
- Jalen Cook leads the Green Wave in points and assists per game, scoring 18.1 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- Kevin Cross leads Tulane in rebounding, pulling down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.7 points a contest.
- Jaylen Forbes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Green Wave, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Sion James is Tulane's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Cross leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.0 per game. He also records 4.1 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Horne is reliable from distance and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Horne's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) pace Tulsa defensively.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
East Carolina
L 88-80
Away
1/8/2022
South Florida
W 68-54
Home
1/12/2022
Wichita State
W 68-67
Away
1/15/2022
SMU
L 75-66
Home
1/22/2022
UCF
L 68-66
Away
1/26/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/29/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Houston
-
Away
2/5/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/9/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/12/2022
Temple
-
Home
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Memphis
L 67-64
Away
1/12/2022
Temple
L 69-64
Home
1/15/2022
Houston
L 66-64
Home
1/20/2022
Cincinnati
L 90-69
Away
1/23/2022
Memphis
L 83-81
Home
1/26/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Florida
-
Home
2/1/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Temple
-
Away
2/8/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/12/2022
Tulane
-
Away