How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Jan 20

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Key Stats for Tulane vs. Tulsa

  • The Green Wave put up 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • The Golden Hurricane put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Green Wave allow (71.8).
  • The Green Wave are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Jalen Cook leads the Green Wave in points and assists per game, scoring 18.1 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
  • Kevin Cross leads Tulane in rebounding, pulling down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.7 points a contest.
  • Jaylen Forbes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Green Wave, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Sion James is Tulane's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Cross leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.0 per game. He also records 4.1 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Horne is reliable from distance and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Horne's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) pace Tulsa defensively.

Tulane Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

East Carolina

L 88-80

Away

1/8/2022

South Florida

W 68-54

Home

1/12/2022

Wichita State

W 68-67

Away

1/15/2022

SMU

L 75-66

Home

1/22/2022

UCF

L 68-66

Away

1/26/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Houston

-

Away

2/5/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/9/2022

Memphis

-

Away

2/12/2022

Temple

-

Home

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Memphis

L 67-64

Away

1/12/2022

Temple

L 69-64

Home

1/15/2022

Houston

L 66-64

Home

1/20/2022

Cincinnati

L 90-69

Away

1/23/2022

Memphis

L 83-81

Home

1/26/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Florida

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Temple

-

Away

2/8/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/12/2022

Tulane

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Tulsa at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
