How to Watch Tulane at UCF

The No. 3 team in the American conference, Tulane, takes on the No. 6 team, UCF, in a conference rivalry on Saturday.

Tulane is 7-8 on the season, which isn’t necessarily where they want to be; however, the Green Wave are 4-2 inside of the AAC which ranks No. 3 in the conference.

They are 4-2 in their last six games going on two separate two-win stretches. Their most recent game ended in a loss to conference opponent SMU.

How to Watch Tulane Green Wave at UCF Knights Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Tulane Green Wave at UCF Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tulane is led in scoring by Jalen Cook who averages 19.6 points per game.

UCF has the opposite problem as Tulane. The Knights are 11-5 on the season, but they are 3-3 in their conference which ranks No. 6.

They have lost three of their last five games and all three of those losses have been against conference opponents. They include SMU, Temple or South Florida.

UCF is led in scoring by Darin Green, Jr., who averages 13.5 points per game.

UCF needs this win for their conference record. Meanwhile, Tulane needs this win for their overall record.

The fight is on amongst the AAC in college basketball.

Regional restrictions may apply.