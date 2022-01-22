Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (11-5, 3-3 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Tulane Green Wave (7-8, 4-2 AAC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-7.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for UCF vs. Tulane
- The Knights record only 0.4 more points per game (72.5) than the Green Wave give up (72.1).
- The Green Wave average 5.5 more points per game (72.3) than the Knights give up to opponents (66.8).
- The Knights make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Green Wave have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darius Perry averages a team-leading 4.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Darin Green Jr. paces the Knights at 13.5 points per game, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Brandon Mahan puts up 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- C.J. Walker leads his squad in rebounds per game (6.1), and also averages 8.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong puts up 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Jalen Cook tops the Green Wave in scoring (18.3 points per game) and assists (3.2), and puts up 2.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kevin Cross leads the Green Wave in rebounding (6.1 per game) and assists (3.4), and averages 13.7 points. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Forbes gives the Green Wave 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Sion James is posting 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
- R.J. McGee gets the Green Wave 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Tulane at UCF
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)