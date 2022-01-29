Tulane vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Tulane vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (8-9, 5-3 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Wichita State Shockers (10-7, 1-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulane vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulane vs. Wichita State
- The Green Wave average 73.4 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Shockers allow.
- The Shockers put up an average of 68.6 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
- This season, the Green Wave have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Shockers' opponents have hit.
- The Shockers have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Green Wave have averaged.
Tulane Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Green Wave is Jalen Cook, who scores 18.4 points and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
- Tulane's best rebounder is Kevin Cross, who averages 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.8 PPG average.
- Jaylen Forbes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Green Wave, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Sion James and Cross lead Tulane on the defensive end, with James leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Cross in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne is the top scorer for the Shockers with 14.3 points per game. He also adds 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.
- Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Ricky Council IV with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 2.8 per game.
- Etienne is the most prolific from deep for the Shockers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Qua Grant (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wichita State while Dexter Dennis (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
South Florida
W 68-54
Home
1/12/2022
Wichita State
W 68-67
Away
1/15/2022
SMU
L 75-66
Home
1/22/2022
UCF
L 68-66
Away
1/26/2022
Tulsa
W 97-63
Home
1/29/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Houston
-
Away
2/5/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/9/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/12/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
2/12/2022
Temple
-
Home
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Memphis
L 82-64
Home
1/8/2022
Houston
L 76-66
Away
1/12/2022
Tulane
L 68-67
Home
1/16/2022
Cincinnati
L 61-57
Home
1/26/2022
UCF
W 84-79
Home
1/29/2022
Tulane
-
Away
2/1/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
2/3/2022
SMU
-
Away
2/5/2022
SMU
-
Home
2/8/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/12/2022
South Florida
-
Home
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Wichita State at Tulane
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)