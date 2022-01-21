Cincinnati aims for its third straight AAC win as it hosts Tulsa on Thursday night.

Cincinnati comes into tonight’s game with back-to-back AAC wins under its belt, facing off against a Tulsa squad that has yet to crack the win column in conference. While the Golden Hurricane have not yet won in the league, they have not been blown out, losing their four games by a combined 15 points, including a narrow two-point defeat to 11th-ranked Houston on Saturday.

How to Watch Tulsa at Cincinnati:

Match Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bearcats, in their first year under head coach Wes Miller, squeaked out late wins against East Carolina and Wichita State in their last two games behind solid play from guards David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport.

The duo has led Cincinnati in scoring in seven of their last eight games and has combined for 49 points over this two-game winning streak.

Tulsa is winless in 2022, having last recorded a win back on Dec. 16 against Alcorn State. Since then, the Golden Hurricanes have had three games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues and have only played four games in the last 36 days.

Homecourt has been kind to the Bearcats this season, as they have posted a 10-2 record inside Fifth Third Arena.

UC leads the all-time series against Tulsa 30-13 and leads 10-2 since both joined the AAC, though the Golden Hurricane won their last matchup in Cincinnati 70-66 in January of 2021.

