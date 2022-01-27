Tulsa tries to snap a six-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it travels to Tulane on Wednesday night.

Tulsa lost another close game on Sunday when it blew a 13-point halftime lead against Memphis in its 83-81 defeat. It was the second time the Golden Hurricane lost to the Tigers this season.

How to Watch Tulsa at Tulane in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

It has been a tough stretch for Tulsa, but five of its six losses have come by five or fewer points. The Golden Hurricane is now 0-6 in the American and 6-11 overall, but it hasn't played poorly.

Losing close games is not just a recent trend as they have lost nine of 11 games by seven points or fewer. It has been a ton of close calls this year and has haunted them all year.

Wednesday, they will look to get their first conference win of the year against a Tulane team that has lost two straight.

The Green Wave lost a close 68-66 game to UCF on Saturday that was their second loss in a row and dropped them to 4-3 in the American.

Tulane has shown it is capable of playing with the top teams, as it has beaten Memphis, Cincinnati and Wichita State earlier, but has struggled in recent games.

They now need to get back on track and get a big home win against a Tulsa team that is desperate for a win.

