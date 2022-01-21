How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-4 AAC) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 3-2 AAC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fifth Third Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cincinnati
-8
133.5 points
Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
- The Bearcats average 67.2 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- The Golden Hurricane average 8.9 more points per game (68.1) than the Bearcats allow (59.2).
- This season, the Bearcats have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have hit.
- The Golden Hurricane's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (37.5%).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius leads the Bearcats with 12.2 points per contest and 2.6 assists, while also posting 2.7 rebounds.
- Jeremiah Davenport averages a team-best 4.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 39.5% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mika Adams-Woods paces the Bearcats at 3.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- John Newman III posts 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor.
- Mike Saunders Jr. averages 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne is posting team highs in points (17.2 per game) and rebounds (7.4). And he is contributing 1.1 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Sam Griffin gets the Golden Hurricane 15.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Darien Jackson gets the Golden Hurricane 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Golden Hurricane get 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Rey Idowu.
- Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3.1 per game), and he posts 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds.
