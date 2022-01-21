Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-4 AAC) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 3-2 AAC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-8

133.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

  • The Bearcats average 67.2 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Hurricane allow.
  • The Golden Hurricane average 8.9 more points per game (68.1) than the Bearcats allow (59.2).
  • This season, the Bearcats have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have hit.
  • The Golden Hurricane's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (37.5%).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius leads the Bearcats with 12.2 points per contest and 2.6 assists, while also posting 2.7 rebounds.
  • Jeremiah Davenport averages a team-best 4.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 39.5% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Mika Adams-Woods paces the Bearcats at 3.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 8.6 points.
  • John Newman III posts 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor.
  • Mike Saunders Jr. averages 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne is posting team highs in points (17.2 per game) and rebounds (7.4). And he is contributing 1.1 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
  • Sam Griffin gets the Golden Hurricane 15.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Darien Jackson gets the Golden Hurricane 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Hurricane get 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Rey Idowu.
  • Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3.1 per game), and he posts 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Tulsa at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

