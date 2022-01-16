Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Houston Cougars (14-3, 3-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Houston

  • The Cougars put up 73.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Hurricane allow.
  • The Golden Hurricane average 14.1 more points per game (68.4) than the Cougars give up to opponents (54.3).
  • The Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.3 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, distributing 5.7 assists in each contest.
  • Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Shead is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Fabian White Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Pritchard's assist statline paces Tulsa; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
  • Sam Griffin is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Hurricane, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Horne's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead Tulsa defensively.

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Texas State

W 80-47

Home

12/28/2021

Cincinnati

L 2-0

Home

1/2/2022

Temple

W 66-61

Away

1/5/2022

South Florida

W 83-66

Away

1/8/2022

Wichita State

W 76-66

Home

1/15/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

1/18/2022

South Florida

-

Home

1/22/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

1/29/2022

UCF

-

Away

2/2/2022

Tulane

-

Home

2/6/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Southern Illinois

W 69-65

Home

12/16/2021

Alcorn State

W 83-62

Home

12/29/2021

SMU

L 74-69

Home

1/4/2022

Memphis

L 67-64

Away

1/12/2022

Temple

L 69-64

Home

1/15/2022

Houston

-

Home

1/20/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

1/23/2022

Memphis

-

Home

1/26/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Florida

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Houston at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
