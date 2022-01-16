How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Houston Cougars (14-3, 3-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Houston

The Cougars put up 73.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Hurricane allow.

The Golden Hurricane average 14.1 more points per game (68.4) than the Cougars give up to opponents (54.3).

The Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.3 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, distributing 5.7 assists in each contest.

Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Shead is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Fabian White Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Pritchard's assist statline paces Tulsa; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

Sam Griffin is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Hurricane, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Horne's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead Tulsa defensively.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Texas State W 80-47 Home 12/28/2021 Cincinnati L 2-0 Home 1/2/2022 Temple W 66-61 Away 1/5/2022 South Florida W 83-66 Away 1/8/2022 Wichita State W 76-66 Home 1/15/2022 Tulsa - Away 1/18/2022 South Florida - Home 1/22/2022 East Carolina - Home 1/29/2022 UCF - Away 2/2/2022 Tulane - Home 2/6/2022 Cincinnati - Away

Tulsa Schedule