How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Houston Cougars (14-3, 3-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Houston
- The Cougars put up 73.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- The Golden Hurricane average 14.1 more points per game (68.4) than the Cougars give up to opponents (54.3).
- The Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Houston Players to Watch
- Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.3 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, distributing 5.7 assists in each contest.
- Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Shead is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Fabian White Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Pritchard's assist statline paces Tulsa; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Sam Griffin is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Hurricane, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Horne's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead Tulsa defensively.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Texas State
W 80-47
Home
12/28/2021
Cincinnati
L 2-0
Home
1/2/2022
Temple
W 66-61
Away
1/5/2022
South Florida
W 83-66
Away
1/8/2022
Wichita State
W 76-66
Home
1/15/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/18/2022
South Florida
-
Home
1/22/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/29/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/2/2022
Tulane
-
Home
2/6/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Southern Illinois
W 69-65
Home
12/16/2021
Alcorn State
W 83-62
Home
12/29/2021
SMU
L 74-69
Home
1/4/2022
Memphis
L 67-64
Away
1/12/2022
Temple
L 69-64
Home
1/15/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/20/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
1/23/2022
Memphis
-
Home
1/26/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Florida
-
Home
2/1/2022
Wichita State
-
Away