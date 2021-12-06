How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) go up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The Golden Hurricane put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Lions give up (73.8).
- The Lions put up only 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (68.5).
- The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Lions allow to opponents.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Pritchard is Tulsa's best passer, dishing out 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.3 PPG.
- The Golden Hurricane get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Curtis Haywood II and Horne lead Tulsa on the defensive end, with Haywood leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Horne in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott paces the Lions in both rebounds and assists with 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana counts for 17.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Loyola Marymount (CA)'s team.
- Quintana knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
- Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe with 0.5 per game.
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Rhode Island
W 77-71
Away
11/21/2021
Utah
L 72-58
Home
11/26/2021
Little Rock
W 77-63
Home
11/29/2021
Oral Roberts
L 87-80
Away
12/3/2021
Boise State
L 63-58
Away
12/7/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
12/11/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
12/16/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/21/2021
North Texas
-
Home
12/29/2021
SMU
-
Home
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Florida State
L 73-45
Away
11/22/2021
SMU
W 76-70
Away
11/27/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 83-80
Home
11/29/2021
Grand Canyon
L 78-72
Home
12/4/2021
Long Beach State
W 77-74
Away
12/7/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
12/11/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/21/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
1/1/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
1/6/2022
Portland
-
Home