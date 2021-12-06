Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) go up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Golden Hurricane put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Lions give up (73.8).

The Lions put up only 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (68.5).

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Lions allow to opponents.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Jeriah Horne leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony Pritchard is Tulsa's best passer, dishing out 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.3 PPG.

The Golden Hurricane get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Curtis Haywood II and Horne lead Tulsa on the defensive end, with Haywood leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Horne in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott paces the Lions in both rebounds and assists with 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Joe Quintana counts for 17.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Loyola Marymount (CA)'s team.

Quintana knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.

Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe with 0.5 per game.

Tulsa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Rhode Island W 77-71 Away 11/21/2021 Utah L 72-58 Home 11/26/2021 Little Rock W 77-63 Home 11/29/2021 Oral Roberts L 87-80 Away 12/3/2021 Boise State L 63-58 Away 12/7/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 12/11/2021 Southern Illinois - Home 12/16/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/18/2021 Colorado State - Home 12/21/2021 North Texas - Home 12/29/2021 SMU - Home

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule