    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) go up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    • The Golden Hurricane put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Lions give up (73.8).
    • The Lions put up only 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (68.5).
    • The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Lions allow to opponents.

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Jeriah Horne leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Pritchard is Tulsa's best passer, dishing out 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.3 PPG.
    • The Golden Hurricane get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Curtis Haywood II and Horne lead Tulsa on the defensive end, with Haywood leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Horne in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott paces the Lions in both rebounds and assists with 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
    • Joe Quintana counts for 17.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Loyola Marymount (CA)'s team.
    • Quintana knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
    • Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe with 0.5 per game.

    Tulsa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 77-71

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Utah

    L 72-58

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Little Rock

    W 77-63

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Oral Roberts

    L 87-80

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boise State

    L 63-58

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Florida State

    L 73-45

    Away

    11/22/2021

    SMU

    W 76-70

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 83-80

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 78-72

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Portland

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Loyola Marymount at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

