How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Tulsa at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Memphis looks to win its second straight game on Tuesday night when it hosts Tulsa.

    Memphis bounced back from an upset loss to Tulane with a big win against Wichita State on Saturday. The win against the Shockers was just the second in the Tigers last seven games as they have hit a tough stretch.

    How to Watch Tulsa at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Tulsa at Memphis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Memphis has a ton of talent, but it has struggled finding consistency this year. However, the team showed off that potential in the 18-point win against Wichita State. The Tigers are now 1-1 in American Conference play.

    Tuesday night they will look to make it two in a row against a Tulsa team that is coming off a 74-69 loss to SMU in its conference opener. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Golden Hurricane and dropped their record to 6-6 on the season.

    Tulsa does have a win against Oregon State, but has largely struggled against the best teams on its schedule.

    Tuesday night it will look to finally get that big win against a Memphis team that has been prone to upsets this year despite its wealth of talent.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Tulsa at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

