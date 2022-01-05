How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

How to Watch Tulsa at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Memphis bounced back from an upset loss to Tulane with a big win against Wichita State on Saturday. The win against the Shockers was just the second in the Tigers last seven games as they have hit a tough stretch.
How to Watch Tulsa at Memphis in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U (G)
Live stream the Tulsa at Memphis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Memphis has a ton of talent, but it has struggled finding consistency this year. However, the team showed off that potential in the 18-point win against Wichita State. The Tigers are now 1-1 in American Conference play.
Tuesday night they will look to make it two in a row against a Tulsa team that is coming off a 74-69 loss to SMU in its conference opener. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Golden Hurricane and dropped their record to 6-6 on the season.
Tulsa does have a win against Oregon State, but has largely struggled against the best teams on its schedule.
Tuesday night it will look to finally get that big win against a Memphis team that has been prone to upsets this year despite its wealth of talent.
Regional restrictions may apply.