Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Tigers (9-8, 3-4 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5 AAC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane, who have lost five straight.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Memphis

The 76.1 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.3 more points than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.8).

The Golden Hurricane's 68.2 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

Emoni Bates leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.1 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Jalen Duren is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Landers Nolley II is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is Alex Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Jeriah Horne collects 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Hurricane, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Anthony Pritchard records more assists than any other Tulsa player with 2.9 per game. He also scores 4.4 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.

Horne makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Hurricane.

Horne is at the top of the Tulsa steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Tulsa W 67-64 Home 1/9/2022 Cincinnati W 87-80 Home 1/12/2022 UCF L 74-64 Away 1/15/2022 East Carolina L 72-71 Away 1/20/2022 SMU L 70-62 Home 1/23/2022 Tulsa - Away 1/27/2022 East Carolina - Home 2/3/2022 Cincinnati - Away 2/5/2022 UCF - Home 2/9/2022 Tulane - Home 2/12/2022 Houston - Away

Tulsa Schedule