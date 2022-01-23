Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Tigers (9-8, 3-4 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5 AAC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane, who have lost five straight.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Memphis

  • The 76.1 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.3 more points than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.8).
  • The Golden Hurricane's 68.2 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Emoni Bates leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.1 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
  • Jalen Duren is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Landers Nolley II is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is Alex Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne collects 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Hurricane, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Anthony Pritchard records more assists than any other Tulsa player with 2.9 per game. He also scores 4.4 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Horne makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Hurricane.
  • Horne is at the top of the Tulsa steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Tulsa

W 67-64

Home

1/9/2022

Cincinnati

W 87-80

Home

1/12/2022

UCF

L 74-64

Away

1/15/2022

East Carolina

L 72-71

Away

1/20/2022

SMU

L 70-62

Home

1/23/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

1/27/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

2/5/2022

UCF

-

Home

2/9/2022

Tulane

-

Home

2/12/2022

Houston

-

Away

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

SMU

L 74-69

Home

1/4/2022

Memphis

L 67-64

Away

1/12/2022

Temple

L 69-64

Home

1/15/2022

Houston

L 66-64

Home

1/20/2022

Cincinnati

L 90-69

Away

1/23/2022

Memphis

-

Home

1/26/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Florida

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Temple

-

Away

2/8/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Memphis at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


