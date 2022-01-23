How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Tigers (9-8, 3-4 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5 AAC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane, who have lost five straight.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Memphis
- The 76.1 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.3 more points than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.8).
- The Golden Hurricane's 68.2 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Emoni Bates leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.1 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Jalen Duren is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Landers Nolley II is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is Alex Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne collects 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Hurricane, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Anthony Pritchard records more assists than any other Tulsa player with 2.9 per game. He also scores 4.4 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Horne makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Hurricane.
- Horne is at the top of the Tulsa steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
W 67-64
Home
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
W 87-80
Home
1/12/2022
UCF
L 74-64
Away
1/15/2022
East Carolina
L 72-71
Away
1/20/2022
SMU
L 70-62
Home
1/23/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/27/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/5/2022
UCF
-
Home
2/9/2022
Tulane
-
Home
2/12/2022
Houston
-
Away
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
SMU
L 74-69
Home
1/4/2022
Memphis
L 67-64
Away
1/12/2022
Temple
L 69-64
Home
1/15/2022
Houston
L 66-64
Home
1/20/2022
Cincinnati
L 90-69
Away
1/23/2022
Memphis
-
Home
1/26/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Florida
-
Home
2/1/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Temple
-
Away
2/8/2022
East Carolina
-
Home