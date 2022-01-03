Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 19, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Caleb Mills (2) shoots the ball as Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Tigers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa

    Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tulsa

    • The Tigers record 11.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).
    • The Golden Hurricane score just 0.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (70.1).
    • The Tigers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Jalen Duren paces the Tigers at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 11.1 points.
    • DeAndre Williams is tops on the Tigers at 11.5 points per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
    • Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Lester Quinones puts up 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Alex Lomax paces the Tigers at 3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 points.

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Jeriah Horne is putting up team highs in points (16.6 per game) and rebounds (7.8). And he is delivering 1.3 assists, making 48% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
    • Sam Griffin is putting up 16.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
    • Darien Jackson gets the Golden Hurricane 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Hurricane receive 6.9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Rey Idowu.
    • Curtis Haywood II gives the Golden Hurricane 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Tulsa at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    9:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
