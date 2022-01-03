Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Feb 19, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Caleb Mills (2) shoots the ball as Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tulsa

The Tigers record 11.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).

The Golden Hurricane score just 0.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (70.1).

The Tigers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren paces the Tigers at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 11.1 points.

DeAndre Williams is tops on the Tigers at 11.5 points per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Lester Quinones puts up 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Alex Lomax paces the Tigers at 3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 points.

Tulsa Players to Watch