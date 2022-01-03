Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tulsa
- The Tigers record 11.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).
- The Golden Hurricane score just 0.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (70.1).
- The Tigers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren paces the Tigers at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 11.1 points.
- DeAndre Williams is tops on the Tigers at 11.5 points per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Lester Quinones puts up 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Alex Lomax paces the Tigers at 3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 points.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne is putting up team highs in points (16.6 per game) and rebounds (7.8). And he is delivering 1.3 assists, making 48% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Sam Griffin is putting up 16.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
- Darien Jackson gets the Golden Hurricane 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Golden Hurricane receive 6.9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Rey Idowu.
- Curtis Haywood II gives the Golden Hurricane 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Tulsa at Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)