    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Elijah Joiner (3) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard TJ Moss (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State

    Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Oregon State

    • Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers averaged were just 4.9 more points than the Golden Hurricane gave up (65.6).
    • The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, only 0.8 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents hit.
    • The Golden Hurricane's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beavers had given up to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Ethan Thompson scored 15.7 points and distributed 3.9 assists per game last season.
    • Abdul Alatishe averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.5 PPG average.
    • Jarod Lucas knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Brandon Rachal scored 14.9 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Elijah Joiner averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 10.8 points per contest.
    • Austin Richie hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rachal racked up 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland State

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Iowa State

    L 60-50

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Tulsa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 82-75

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Air Force

    L 59-58

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Oregon State at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

