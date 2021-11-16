Publish date:
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Oregon State
- Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers averaged were just 4.9 more points than the Golden Hurricane gave up (65.6).
- The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, only 0.8 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents hit.
- The Golden Hurricane's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beavers had given up to their opponents (42.2%).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Ethan Thompson scored 15.7 points and distributed 3.9 assists per game last season.
- Abdul Alatishe averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.5 PPG average.
- Jarod Lucas knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Brandon Rachal scored 14.9 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Elijah Joiner averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 10.8 points per contest.
- Austin Richie hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rachal racked up 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland State
W 73-64
Home
11/12/2021
Iowa State
L 60-50
Away
11/15/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
11/18/2021
Samford
-
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Northwestern State
W 82-75
Home
11/13/2021
Air Force
L 59-58
Home
11/15/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
11/26/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
11/29/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Away
12/3/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Oregon State at Tulsa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)