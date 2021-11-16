Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Elijah Joiner (3) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard TJ Moss (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Oregon State

Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers averaged were just 4.9 more points than the Golden Hurricane gave up (65.6).

The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, only 0.8 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents hit.

The Golden Hurricane's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beavers had given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Ethan Thompson scored 15.7 points and distributed 3.9 assists per game last season.

Abdul Alatishe averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.5 PPG average.

Jarod Lucas knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Brandon Rachal scored 14.9 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Elijah Joiner averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 10.8 points per contest.

Austin Richie hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Rachal racked up 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Portland State W 73-64 Home 11/12/2021 Iowa State L 60-50 Away 11/15/2021 Tulsa - Away 11/18/2021 Samford - Home 11/21/2021 Princeton - Home 11/26/2021 Wake Forest - Away 12/2/2021 Cal - Away 12/5/2021 Arizona - Home

Tulsa Schedule