Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulsa vs. SMU: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

Watch as the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 4-14 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 2 seed SMU Mustangs (22-7, 13-4 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa

SMU vs Tulsa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

SMU

-7.5

139 points

Key Stats for SMU vs. Tulsa

  • The Mustangs put up 74.4 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 67.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 67.4 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
  • The Mustangs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Mustangs have averaged.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Marcus Weathers leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.4), and also averages 12.5 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Michael Weathers is averaging 10.6 points, 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Emmanuel Bandoumel puts up 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Zach Nutall is putting up 6.8 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and puts up 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Sam Griffin is posting 14.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
  • Darien Jackson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 56.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Rey Idowu is posting 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 53.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3 per game), and he contributes 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Tournament: Tulsa vs. SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy