How to Watch Tulsa vs. SMU: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 4-14 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 2 seed SMU Mustangs (22-7, 13-4 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dickies Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
SMU
-7.5
139 points
Key Stats for SMU vs. Tulsa
- The Mustangs put up 74.4 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 67.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 67.4 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- The Mustangs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Mustangs have averaged.
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.4), and also averages 12.5 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Michael Weathers is averaging 10.6 points, 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel puts up 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Zach Nutall is putting up 6.8 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and puts up 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Sam Griffin is posting 14.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Darien Jackson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 56.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Rey Idowu is posting 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 53.1% of his shots from the field.
- Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3 per game), and he contributes 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.
