How to Watch Tulsa vs SMU in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch the AAC Quarterfinal: Tulsa vs SMU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulsa and SMU battle in the third quarterfinal of the AAC Tournament on Friday night

SMU will play its first game of the AAC Tournament on Friday and is looking to win its third straight game. The Mustangs finished the regular season with wins against Cincinnati and Tulane to end up with a 13-4 conference record and the second seed.

How to Watch the AAC Quarterfinal Tulsa vs SMU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Mustangs did lose to Houston and Temple but won six of their last eight to finish the season on a high note.

Friday it gets a Tulsa team that is coming off a big 73-67 upset win over Wichita State on Thursday.

The Golden Hurricane shocked Wichita State and got their second straight win after they beat UCF to end the regular season.

The win against the Knights was just their fourth in the last 18 games as they had a tough time in AAC play this year. 

Friday they will look to get a huge upset against an SMU team that they lost to twice this year.

SMU is fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives and can't afford to lose to Tulsa, while the Golden Hurricane have nothing to lose and will be playing loose in this one.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Quarterfinal: Tulsa vs SMU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
