How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (9-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Donald W. Reynolds Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Temple

  • The 68.8 points per game the Golden Hurricane record are just 2.5 more points than the Owls give up (66.3).
  • The Owls' 67.7 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.4 the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • The Owls are shooting 41.1% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 45.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Sam Griffin leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Tulsa's leading rebounder is Jeriah Horne averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Pritchard and his 3.1 assists per game.
  • Griffin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Hurricane, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Horne is Tulsa's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn collects 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Owls, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jeremiah Williams dishes out more assists than any other Temple teammate with 4.9 per game. He also averages 9.5 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Khalif Battle is consistent from deep and leads the Owls with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Temple's leader in steals is Dunn (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain (1.5 per game).

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Loyola Marymount (CA)

L 60-55

Home

12/11/2021

Southern Illinois

W 69-65

Home

12/16/2021

Alcorn State

W 83-62

Home

12/29/2021

SMU

L 74-69

Home

1/4/2022

Memphis

L 67-64

Away

1/12/2022

Temple

-

Home

1/15/2022

Houston

-

Home

1/20/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

1/23/2022

Memphis

-

Home

1/26/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Florida

-

Home

Temple Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

UCF

L 65-48

Home

12/22/2021

Delaware State

W 85-48

Home

1/2/2022

Houston

L 66-61

Home

1/5/2022

UCF

W 66-62

Away

1/8/2022

East Carolina

W 78-75

Home

1/12/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

1/22/2022

South Florida

-

Away

1/25/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

1/29/2022

SMU

-

Away

2/2/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Temple at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
