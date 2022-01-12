How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (9-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Donald W. Reynolds Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Temple

The 68.8 points per game the Golden Hurricane record are just 2.5 more points than the Owls give up (66.3).

The Owls' 67.7 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.4 the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls are shooting 41.1% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 45.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Sam Griffin leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Tulsa's leading rebounder is Jeriah Horne averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Pritchard and his 3.1 assists per game.

Griffin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Hurricane, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Horne is Tulsa's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Temple Players to Watch

Damian Dunn collects 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Owls, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jeremiah Williams dishes out more assists than any other Temple teammate with 4.9 per game. He also averages 9.5 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Khalif Battle is consistent from deep and leads the Owls with 1.8 made threes per game.

Temple's leader in steals is Dunn (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain (1.5 per game).

Tulsa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) L 60-55 Home 12/11/2021 Southern Illinois W 69-65 Home 12/16/2021 Alcorn State W 83-62 Home 12/29/2021 SMU L 74-69 Home 1/4/2022 Memphis L 67-64 Away 1/12/2022 Temple - Home 1/15/2022 Houston - Home 1/20/2022 Cincinnati - Away 1/23/2022 Memphis - Home 1/26/2022 Tulane - Away 1/29/2022 South Florida - Home

Temple Schedule