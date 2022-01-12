How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (9-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Donald W. Reynolds Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Temple
- The 68.8 points per game the Golden Hurricane record are just 2.5 more points than the Owls give up (66.3).
- The Owls' 67.7 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.4 the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls are shooting 41.1% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 45.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Sam Griffin leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Tulsa's leading rebounder is Jeriah Horne averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Pritchard and his 3.1 assists per game.
- Griffin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Hurricane, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Horne is Tulsa's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn collects 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Owls, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jeremiah Williams dishes out more assists than any other Temple teammate with 4.9 per game. He also averages 9.5 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Khalif Battle is consistent from deep and leads the Owls with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Temple's leader in steals is Dunn (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain (1.5 per game).
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
L 60-55
Home
12/11/2021
Southern Illinois
W 69-65
Home
12/16/2021
Alcorn State
W 83-62
Home
12/29/2021
SMU
L 74-69
Home
1/4/2022
Memphis
L 67-64
Away
1/12/2022
Temple
-
Home
1/15/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/20/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
1/23/2022
Memphis
-
Home
1/26/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Florida
-
Home
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
UCF
L 65-48
Home
12/22/2021
Delaware State
W 85-48
Home
1/2/2022
Houston
L 66-61
Home
1/5/2022
UCF
W 66-62
Away
1/8/2022
East Carolina
W 78-75
Home
1/12/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
1/22/2022
South Florida
-
Away
1/25/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/29/2022
SMU
-
Away
2/2/2022
East Carolina
-
Away