How to Watch Tulsa vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-3.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Tulane vs. Tulsa
- The Green Wave score just 2.3 more points per game (71.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (69.6).
- The Golden Hurricane's 68.9 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 71.8 the Green Wave give up.
- The Green Wave make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Golden Hurricane's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross paces his team in both rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.3) per contest, and also posts 13.7 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Forbes puts up 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sion James posts 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.
- R.J. McGee posts 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne is putting up team highs in points (17.4 per game) and rebounds (7.4). And he is delivering 1.1 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Sam Griffin is putting up 15.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Darien Jackson gives the Golden Hurricane 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Rey Idowu gives the Golden Hurricane 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3.0 per game), and he delivers 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
