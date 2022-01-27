Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Jan 20

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Tulane vs. Tulsa

The Green Wave score just 2.3 more points per game (71.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (69.6).

The Golden Hurricane's 68.9 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 71.8 the Green Wave give up.

The Green Wave make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Golden Hurricane's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross paces his team in both rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.3) per contest, and also posts 13.7 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaylen Forbes puts up 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sion James posts 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.

R.J. McGee posts 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

