Tulsa vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Tulsa vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots against Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14 AAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UCF Knights (17-10, 9-8 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. UCF

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. UCF

The 67.3 points per game the Golden Hurricane score are the same as the Knights give up.

The Knights score only 0.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow their opponents to score (69.5).

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Knights allow to opponents.

The Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 44.4% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.

Tulsa Players to Watch

The Golden Hurricane leader in points and rebounds is Jeriah Horne, who scores 16.0 points and pulls down 6.7 rebounds per game.

Anthony Pritchard is Tulsa's best passer, dishing out 3.0 assists per game while scoring 4.4 PPG.

Horne leads the Golden Hurricane in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Horne is a standout on the defensive end for Tulsa, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. sits at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

C.J. Walker puts up a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.0 assist per game for UCF to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Perry has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.

Green is dependable from three-point range and leads the Knights with 3.0 made threes per game.

Perry (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Tulsa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 UCF L 76-67 Away 2/19/2022 South Florida W 65-57 Away 2/23/2022 SMU L 75-61 Away 2/26/2022 East Carolina L 64-59 Away 3/2/2022 Wichita State L 72-62 Home 3/6/2022 UCF - Home

UCF Schedule