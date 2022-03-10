Tulsa vs. Wichita State: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars and Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) react immediately after double overtime at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 seed Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) meet in the AAC Tournament Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Watch along at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

Wichita State vs Tulsa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wichita State

-6

132.5 points

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Tulsa

  • The 68.5 points per game the Shockers record are the same as the Golden Hurricane allow.
  • The Golden Hurricane score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 66.1 the Shockers allow.
  • The Shockers are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, four percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Ricky Council IV puts up 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor.
  • Tyson Etienne is tops on the Shockers with 14.9 points per game and 1.9 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.
  • Craig Porter Jr. leads his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also totals 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Morris Udeze puts up a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.5 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 51% from the field.
  • Dexter Dennis posts 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 35.2% from the floor and 30.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne is the Golden Hurricane's top scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and produces 1.4 assists.
  • Sam Griffin gets the Golden Hurricane 14.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Darien Jackson gives the Golden Hurricane 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Hurricane receive 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Rey Idowu.
  • Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3 per game), and he posts 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

AAC Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
