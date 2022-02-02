Skip to main content

How to Watch Tulsa at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulsa looks to win its second straight game on Tuesday night when it visits Wichita State in a conference battle.

Tulsa finally broke through on Saturday when it beat South Florida for its first conference win of the year. The Golden Hurricane won 76-45 to snap a seven-game losing streak and improved their overall record to 7-12.

How to Watch Tulsa at Wichita State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Tulsa at Wichita State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tulsa had come close to getting that first win, but just couldn't get over the hump until they easily beat the Bulls.

Tuesday night the Golden Hurricane head on the road for the first of two away games when they take on a Wichita State team that has lost five of its last six.

The Shockers picked up a big 84-79 win over UCF last Wednesday but failed to win their second in a row on Saturday when they lost 67-66 to Tulane.

They led by nine points with 3:39 left in the game, but didn't score again, as the Green Wave came back to get the win.

It was a tough way to lose after they had led the whole second half. The loss dropped them to 1-5 in the American and 10-8 overall.

