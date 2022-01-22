Louisiana Tech will look to stay perfect in the Conference USA-West standings when they face off against UAB today.

The Bulldogs have been the best team in the Conference USA this season. With just three losses on the year and no losses in the conference, they have taken care of business when it is needed. UAB is not far behind.

How to Watch the UAB vs Louisiana Tech game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 8

Louisiana Tech is riding a seven-game winning streak and has not lost a game in over a month. Its last loss came against a very solid LSU team.

UAB has been almost as good in the conference. It is 5-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming to Rice.

The Blazers and the Bulldogs are in a dead heat for the top of the conference.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech has been one of the best players in the Conference USA averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season.

UAB's Jordan Walker is a great scorer, averaging 16.9 points in 28.5 minutes per game. Walker has been great from beyond the arc as well with a 40.8% three-point percentage.

