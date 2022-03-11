Skip to main content

How to Watch UAB vs. Middle Tennessee in C-USA Basketball Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UAB takes on Middle Tennessee in the semifinal of the Conference USA Basketball Tournament on Friday.

No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee (23-9) takes on No. 2 seed UAB (25-7) in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament in Frisco, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

How to Watch UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UAB vs. Middle Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Middle Tennessee punched a ticket to the semifinal round with a win over UTEP in Thursday’s quarterfinals, while UAB knocked off Florida Atlantic to set up the matchup between the tournament’s two top seeds.

The Blazers have won six consecutive games over the Blue Raiders, including a 97-75 win at Bartow Arena in February. In their regular-season win over Middle Tennessee, UAB’s Jordan Walker set a new single-game school record with 42 points in the 22-point victory.

In Thursday’s win over Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals, Walker led the team once again with 26 points, with the Blazers holding a 12-point lead at halftime that they would never relinquish.

As for Middle Tennessee, it needed overtime to defeat UTEP, going on a 14-7 run in the extra period to notch the 66-59 win. Leading scorer Eli Lawrence posted 19 points in the win.

