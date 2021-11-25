How to Watch UAB vs. New Mexico

On Thanksgiving Day in men's college basketball, UAB will take on New Mexico in an intriguing matchup.

How to Watch UAB at New Mexico in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

So far this season, the Blazers have a 4–1 record. They are coming off an 86–41 victory over Alabama A&M. In that game, UAB was led by guard Jamal Johnson with 15 points off the bench.

On the other side, the Lobos have gone 4–1 as well to begin the year. In the team's last game, New Mexico beat Western New Mexico by a final score of 88–63. The Lobos were led by guard KJ Jenkins off the bench with 20 points and five assists.

