How to Watch UAB vs. New Mexico

    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UAB at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thanksgiving Day in men's college basketball, UAB will take on New Mexico in an intriguing matchup.
    The 2021-22 men's college basketball season will continue on Thanksgiving Day, including a matchup between UAB and New Mexico.

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream UAB at New Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Blazers have a 4–1 record. They are coming off an 86–41 victory over Alabama A&M. In that game, UAB was led by guard Jamal Johnson with 15 points off the bench.

    On the other side, the Lobos have gone 4–1 as well to begin the year. In the team's last game, New Mexico beat Western New Mexico by a final score of 88–63. The Lobos were led by guard KJ Jenkins off the bench with 20 points and five assists.

    College Basketball

