How to Watch UAB at Rice in Men's College Basketball

UAB goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it visits Rice in Conference USA action

UAB has been great so far this year. The Blazers have raced out to a 13-3 start to the year and have won their first three Conference USA games.

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 2

They have won five straight games and are playing like the best team in the conference right now. Even in their three losses they were in the game, they just came up a little short.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot and remain undefeated in the conference when they take on a Rice team that is coming off a 65-61 win over Middle Tennessee State on Thursday.

The win was the Owls fourth in the last five games and their first in Conference USA action.

Rice now finds itself 8-5 overall and 1-1 in conference. The Owls lost to North Texas by 32 on Saturday in their C-USA opener.

Saturday they will look to get their second straight win and pull off a big upset of UAB.

The Blazers are big favorites in this one, but Rice is hoping playing at home can give them an advantage to get the win.

