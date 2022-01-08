Skip to main content

How to Watch UAB at Rice in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UAB goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it visits Rice in Conference USA action

UAB has been great so far this year. The Blazers have raced out to a 13-3 start to the year and have won their first three Conference USA games.

How to Watch UAB at Rice in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 2

Live stream the UAB at Rice game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have won five straight games and are playing like the best team in the conference right now. Even in their three losses they were in the game, they just came up a little short.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot and remain undefeated in the conference when they take on a Rice team that is coming off a 65-61 win over Middle Tennessee State on Thursday.

The win was the Owls fourth in the last five games and their first in Conference USA action. 

Rice now finds itself 8-5 overall and 1-1 in conference. The Owls lost to North Texas by 32 on Saturday in their C-USA opener.

Saturday they will look to get their second straight win and pull off a big upset of UAB. 

The Blazers are big favorites in this one, but Rice is hoping playing at home can give them an advantage to get the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

UAB at Rice in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

figure skating
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating U.S. Championships

18 seconds ago
harvard
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Loyola Chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Bradley at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Tulane in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
UAB Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch UAB at Rice in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17463816
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Clippers

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy