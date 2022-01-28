Skip to main content

How to Watch UAB vs. Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UAB will look for its fourth straight win against a Western Kentucky team that has lost three straight games.

Western Kentucky (10-9, 2-4) most recently fell 86-83 at FIU on Saturday after a late comeback. UAB (16-4, 6-1) leads the West Division and got a huge 83-76 road victory at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

How to Watch UAB vs. Western Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UAB vs. Western Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. Sharp leads the nation in total blocks (83) and blocks per game (4.4). He's also tied for second in dunks (48).

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is one of two players in the country averaging at least 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal per game this year. He ranks fifth nationally in total assists (121) and ninth nationally in assists per game (6.4).

UAB has won seven of its last eight games. The Blazers are averaging 81.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting and allowing 63 points on 39.7 percent shooting. Jordan Walker is averaging 17.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, while Quan Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

WKU is 17-25 all-time against UAB, including a 64-60 win in last year’s C-USA Championship semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

UAB vs. Western Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

2 minutes ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

2 minutes ago
imago1006160376h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

2 minutes ago
morehead state
College Basketball

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy