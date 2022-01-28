UAB will look for its fourth straight win against a Western Kentucky team that has lost three straight games.

Western Kentucky (10-9, 2-4) most recently fell 86-83 at FIU on Saturday after a late comeback. UAB (16-4, 6-1) leads the West Division and got a huge 83-76 road victory at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

How to Watch UAB vs. Western Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. Sharp leads the nation in total blocks (83) and blocks per game (4.4). He's also tied for second in dunks (48).

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is one of two players in the country averaging at least 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal per game this year. He ranks fifth nationally in total assists (121) and ninth nationally in assists per game (6.4).

UAB has won seven of its last eight games. The Blazers are averaging 81.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting and allowing 63 points on 39.7 percent shooting. Jordan Walker is averaging 17.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, while Quan Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

WKU is 17-25 all-time against UAB, including a 64-60 win in last year’s C-USA Championship semifinals.

