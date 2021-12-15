Publish date:
How to Watch UAPB vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-10) aim to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-35.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Texas vs. UAPB
- The 74.5 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.6 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (84.1).
- The Golden Lions score an average of 63.4 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 56.4 the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 51.5% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.
- The Golden Lions are shooting 38.5% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 41.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen averages 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.
- Tre Mitchell is putting up 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Jones is posting 8.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Courtney Ramey is putting up 10.0 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Carr is tops on his team in assists per game (3.6), and also averages 9.0 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Brandon Brown paces the Golden Lions in rebounding (8.5 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Trey Sampson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Kylen Milton is posting 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 35.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- Brahm Harris gives the Golden Lions 3.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
