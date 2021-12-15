Dec 9, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-10) aim to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Favorite Spread Total Texas -35.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. UAPB

The 74.5 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.6 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (84.1).

The Golden Lions score an average of 63.4 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 56.4 the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 51.5% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.

The Golden Lions are shooting 38.5% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 41.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen averages 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Tre Mitchell is putting up 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Andrew Jones is posting 8.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Courtney Ramey is putting up 10.0 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr is tops on his team in assists per game (3.6), and also averages 9.0 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

UAPB Players to Watch