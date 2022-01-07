UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (3-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Health & PE Arena
Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. UAPB

  • The Tigers put up 62.1 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Golden Lions allow.
  • The Golden Lions' 63 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 50.9% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • Joirdon Karl Nicholas is posting 11.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
  • John Walker III posts 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Brison Gresham paces the Tigers at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 7.2 points.
  • Jordan Gilliam puts up 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field.

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Brandon Brown is the Golden Lions' top rebounder (8.1 per game), and he averages 10 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Kylen Milton is putting up 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 34% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
  • The Golden Lions receive 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Sampson.
  • Dequan Morris is posting 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
