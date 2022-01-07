UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (3-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Health & PE Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. UAPB
- The Tigers put up 62.1 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Golden Lions allow.
- The Golden Lions' 63 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 50.9% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas is posting 11.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
- John Walker III posts 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Brison Gresham paces the Tigers at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 7.2 points.
- Jordan Gilliam puts up 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Brandon Brown is the Golden Lions' top rebounder (8.1 per game), and he averages 10 points and 1.8 assists.
- Kylen Milton is putting up 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 34% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Golden Lions receive 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Sampson.
- Dequan Morris is posting 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)