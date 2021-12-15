How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

UC Davis goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night when it travels up to Oregon State.

UC Davis heads north to Oregon State on a two-game winning streak and looking to pick up a big road win.

How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

The Aggies snapped a three-game losing streak two weeks ago with a win against Pacific and then followed it up with another win against UC Merced. The wins improved their record to 4-3 on the season and helped erase the memory of their huge upset loss to Academy of Art University.

Tuesday they will go for their third straight win as they take on an Oregon State team on an eight-game losing streak.

The magic from the end of last season has left the Beavers, as they have not won since they beat Portland State in their first game of the year. They are desperate to pick up that second win as they are in a huge slump and one win could snap them out of it.

The Beavers have been close in many games, but they just haven't figured out a way to win those games yet. Tuesday they hope they can finally get back in the win column against UC Davis.

