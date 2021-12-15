UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will host the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) after losing four straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis

    Oregon State vs UC Davis Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -6

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UC Davis

    • The Beavers score 65.1 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.9 the Aggies allow.
    • The Aggies average only 2.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Beavers give up (72.2).
    • This season, the Beavers have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers with 12.3 points per contest and 7.3 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 assists.
    • Dashawn Davis averages a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 36.5% from the floor.
    • Jarod Lucas is posting 10.2 points, 0.6 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
    • Gianni Hunt averages 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 26.9% from the floor.
    • Ahmad Rand posts 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    UC Davis Players to Watch

    • Elijah Pepper tops the Aggies in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 4.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Christian Anigwe is posting a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.6 points and 1.4 assists, making 61.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Ezra Manjon paces the Aggies in assists (2.7 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Fuller gets the Aggies 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Kane Milling is putting up 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    UC Davis at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Sharks

    36 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy