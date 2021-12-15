UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will host the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) after losing four straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-6
135.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UC Davis
- The Beavers score 65.1 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.9 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies average only 2.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Beavers give up (72.2).
- This season, the Beavers have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers with 12.3 points per contest and 7.3 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 assists.
- Dashawn Davis averages a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 36.5% from the floor.
- Jarod Lucas is posting 10.2 points, 0.6 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
- Gianni Hunt averages 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 26.9% from the floor.
- Ahmad Rand posts 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper tops the Aggies in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 4.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Christian Anigwe is posting a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.6 points and 1.4 assists, making 61.2% of his shots from the field.
- Ezra Manjon paces the Aggies in assists (2.7 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Caleb Fuller gets the Aggies 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Kane Milling is putting up 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
How To Watch
December
14
2021
UC Davis at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)