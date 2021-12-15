UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will host the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) after losing four straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -6 135.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UC Davis

The Beavers score 65.1 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.9 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies average only 2.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Beavers give up (72.2).

This season, the Beavers have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers with 12.3 points per contest and 7.3 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 assists.

Dashawn Davis averages a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 36.5% from the floor.

Jarod Lucas is posting 10.2 points, 0.6 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Gianni Hunt averages 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 26.9% from the floor.

Ahmad Rand posts 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

UC Davis Players to Watch