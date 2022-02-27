UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UC Irvine Anteaters (13-8, 7-4 Big West) will host the Long Beach State Beach (16-10, 10-2 Big West) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State

Key Stats for UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State

  • The Anteaters average 7.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Beach give up (73.3).
  • The Beach put up 16.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Anteaters give up to opponents (58.6).
  • The Anteaters are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Beach allow to opponents.
  • The Beach's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have given up to their opponents (38.1%).

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Collin Welp leads the Anteaters in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
  • Justin Hohn leads UC Irvine in assists, averaging 1.9 per game while also scoring 7.6 points per contest.
  • The Anteaters get the most three-point shooting production out of DJ Davis, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
  • Hohn and Austin Johnson lead UC Irvine on the defensive end, with Hohn leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Joel Murray's points (16.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.
  • Aboubacar Traore is at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.4 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
  • Colin Slater is consistent from three-point range and leads the Beach with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Long Beach State's leader in steals is Murray with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Traore with 1.5 per game.

UC Irvine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

CSU Northridge

W 75-70

Away

2/10/2022

UC Riverside

W 66-56

Home

2/15/2022

UCSD

W 56-50

Away

2/19/2022

Hawaii

W 77-52

Home

2/24/2022

CSU Fullerton

L 66-64

Away

2/27/2022

Long Beach State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Cal Poly

-

Away

3/5/2022

CSU Bakersfield

-

Away

Long Beach State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

CSU Fullerton

W 71-61

Home

2/11/2022

Hawaii

W 73-66

Away

2/17/2022

CSU Northridge

W 72-59

Away

2/19/2022

UCSB

L 84-71

Away

2/24/2022

UCSD

W 103-87

Home

2/27/2022

UC Irvine

-

Away

3/3/2022

UC Davis

-

Home

3/5/2022

UC Riverside

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

