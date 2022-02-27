UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (13-8, 7-4 Big West) will host the Long Beach State Beach (16-10, 10-2 Big West) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bren Events Center
Key Stats for UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State
- The Anteaters average 7.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Beach give up (73.3).
- The Beach put up 16.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Anteaters give up to opponents (58.6).
- The Anteaters are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Beach allow to opponents.
- The Beach's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have given up to their opponents (38.1%).
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Collin Welp leads the Anteaters in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Justin Hohn leads UC Irvine in assists, averaging 1.9 per game while also scoring 7.6 points per contest.
- The Anteaters get the most three-point shooting production out of DJ Davis, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- Hohn and Austin Johnson lead UC Irvine on the defensive end, with Hohn leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Joel Murray's points (16.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.
- Aboubacar Traore is at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.4 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
- Colin Slater is consistent from three-point range and leads the Beach with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Long Beach State's leader in steals is Murray with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Traore with 1.5 per game.
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
CSU Northridge
W 75-70
Away
2/10/2022
UC Riverside
W 66-56
Home
2/15/2022
UCSD
W 56-50
Away
2/19/2022
Hawaii
W 77-52
Home
2/24/2022
CSU Fullerton
L 66-64
Away
2/27/2022
Long Beach State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Cal Poly
-
Away
3/5/2022
CSU Bakersfield
-
Away
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
CSU Fullerton
W 71-61
Home
2/11/2022
Hawaii
W 73-66
Away
2/17/2022
CSU Northridge
W 72-59
Away
2/19/2022
UCSB
L 84-71
Away
2/24/2022
UCSD
W 103-87
Home
2/27/2022
UC Irvine
-
Away
3/3/2022
UC Davis
-
Home
3/5/2022
UC Riverside
-
Home
How To Watch
