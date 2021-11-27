Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Leavey Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Total Santa Clara -3.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

Last year, the Broncos put up 6.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Anteaters allowed (63.4).

The Anteaters put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed to opponents.

The Broncos made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Anteaters allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Anteaters shot 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Broncos' opponents shot last season.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Jalen Williams puts up 18.5 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds, shooting 52.0% from the field and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keshawn Justice paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also averages 13.3 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

PJ Pipes leads his squad in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Parker Braun averages 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Josip Vrankic is posting 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

UC Irvine Players to Watch