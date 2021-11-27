Publish date:
How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Leavey Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Santa Clara
-3.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine
- Last year, the Broncos put up 6.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Anteaters allowed (63.4).
- The Anteaters put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- The Broncos made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Anteaters allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Anteaters shot 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Broncos' opponents shot last season.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams puts up 18.5 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds, shooting 52.0% from the field and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keshawn Justice paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also averages 13.3 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- PJ Pipes leads his squad in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Parker Braun averages 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Josip Vrankic is posting 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Collin Welp accumulated 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- DJ Davis averaged 2.0 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
- Davis knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.0 per contest a season ago.
- Welp and Brad Greene were defensive standouts last season, with Welp averaging 1.2 steals per game and Greene collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
UC Irvine at Santa Clara
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)