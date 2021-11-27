Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Leavey Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

    Santa Clara vs UC Irvine Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Santa Clara

    -3.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

    • Last year, the Broncos put up 6.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Anteaters allowed (63.4).
    • The Anteaters put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
    • The Broncos made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Anteaters allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Anteaters shot 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Broncos' opponents shot last season.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams puts up 18.5 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds, shooting 52.0% from the field and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keshawn Justice paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also averages 13.3 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • PJ Pipes leads his squad in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Parker Braun averages 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Josip Vrankic is posting 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

    UC Irvine Players to Watch

    • Collin Welp accumulated 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • DJ Davis averaged 2.0 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Davis knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Welp and Brad Greene were defensive standouts last season, with Welp averaging 1.2 steals per game and Greene collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    UC Irvine at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

