    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch UC Irvine at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UC Irvine heads up the California coast to face Santa Clara.
    UC Irvine (3-1) will go on the road on Saturday to take on Santa Clara (5-1) in a non-conference contest. Both teams are off to strong starts.

    How to Watch UC Irvine at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live Stream UC Irvine at Santa Clara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Santa Clara won its first five games, including an 88-72 win over Stanford, before losing 59-52 on Wednesday to Fresno State in the SoCal Challenge. It was the first time this season that the Broncos hadn't scored at least 84 points, as the Bulldogs held the team to 36% shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

    Jalen Williams leads the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game and Josip Vrankic is averaging 16.3 points on 61.1% shooting.

    As for UC Irvine, the Anteaters have won three games in a row after dropping their season opener to New Mexico State, including a dominant 82-48 win over Pepperdine in which the team held the Waves to 33.3% shooting. Dawson Baker and Collin Welp both average 13.3 PPG.

    UC Irvine has never lost to Santa Clara, winning all six of the games between these two teams.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
