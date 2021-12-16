Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch UC Irvine vs. USC in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 USC brings an unbeaten record into Wednesday's game with UC Irvine. Can the Trojans get to 11-0?
    One of just a handful of unbeaten Power Five teams remaining, USC will look to get to the 11-0 mark on Wednesday night. The Trojans host a UC Irvine team that had a five-game winning streak snapped in its last outing. 

    How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

    Live stream USC vs. UC Irvine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dominating in the paint on both ends of the floor has been one of the keys to USC's success so far. Redshirt senior forward Chevez Goodwin is shooting 65.1% from the floor, which is the best mark in the Pac-12 and eighth-best in the country. On the other end, junior forward Isaiah Mobley leads the conference with 9.8 rebounds per game.

    Meanwhile, UC Irvine has gotten off to a 5-2 start this season. The Anteaters won five games in a row sandwiched by a pair of losses. Last time out, they fell to Fresno State 63-55.

    Through seven games, UC Irvine has allowed just 54.6 points per game. That's the third-fewest in Division-I, and the fewest by a non-Power Five team. The most points they've allowed in a single game is 64, in a 69-64 win over Santa Clara in late November. 

    Will that defense hold again? Or will USC be able to break through and maintain their unbeaten mark? Tune into Pac-12 Los Angeles Wednesday at 9 p.m. for the game.

