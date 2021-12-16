Skip to main content
    How to Watch UC Irvine vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) shoots the ball as UC Irvine Anteaters forward Austin Johnson (13) and center Emmanuel Tshimanga (25) defend in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 91-56. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 USC Trojans (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Galen Center.

    How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine

    USC vs UC Irvine Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -11.5

    126.5 points

    Key Stats for USC vs. UC Irvine

    • The Trojans average 77.8 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 54.6 the Anteaters allow.
    • The Anteaters put up an average of 71.6 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Trojans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.1% higher than the 34.5% of shots the Anteaters' opponents have hit.
    • The Anteaters' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (35.2%).

    USC Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Mobley puts up 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.9 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Drew Peterson paces the Trojans at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 5.3 rebounds and 10.9 points.
    • Boogie Ellis posts 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Chevez Goodwin puts up 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.1% from the floor.
    • Agbonkpolo is putting up 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

    UC Irvine Players to Watch

    • Austin Johnson is No. 1 on the Anteaters in rebounding (7.6 per game), and posts 5.0 points and 0.3 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
    • Justin Hohn gets the Anteaters 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • JC Butler gets the Anteaters 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Ofure Ujadughele gets the Anteaters 3.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    UC Irvine at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

