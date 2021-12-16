Publish date:
How to Watch UC Irvine vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 USC Trojans (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-11.5
126.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. UC Irvine
- The Trojans average 77.8 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 54.6 the Anteaters allow.
- The Anteaters put up an average of 71.6 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- This season, the Trojans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.1% higher than the 34.5% of shots the Anteaters' opponents have hit.
- The Anteaters' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (35.2%).
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley puts up 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.9 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Drew Peterson paces the Trojans at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 5.3 rebounds and 10.9 points.
- Boogie Ellis posts 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Chevez Goodwin puts up 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.1% from the floor.
- Agbonkpolo is putting up 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Austin Johnson is No. 1 on the Anteaters in rebounding (7.6 per game), and posts 5.0 points and 0.3 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Justin Hohn gets the Anteaters 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- JC Butler gets the Anteaters 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Ofure Ujadughele gets the Anteaters 3.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
