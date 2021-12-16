Dec 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) shoots the ball as UC Irvine Anteaters forward Austin Johnson (13) and center Emmanuel Tshimanga (25) defend in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 91-56. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 USC Trojans (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total USC -11.5 126.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. UC Irvine

The Trojans average 77.8 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 54.6 the Anteaters allow.

The Anteaters put up an average of 71.6 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow to opponents.

This season, the Trojans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.1% higher than the 34.5% of shots the Anteaters' opponents have hit.

The Anteaters' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (35.2%).

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley puts up 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.9 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Drew Peterson paces the Trojans at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 5.3 rebounds and 10.9 points.

Boogie Ellis posts 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Chevez Goodwin puts up 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.1% from the floor.

Agbonkpolo is putting up 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

UC Irvine Players to Watch