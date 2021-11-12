UC Riverside vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The UC Riverside Highlanders (0-0) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at Desert Financial Arena on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. UC Riverside

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    Arizona State vs UC Riverside Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -8.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. UC Riverside

    • Last year, the Sun Devils put up 10.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Highlanders gave up (63.6).
    • The Highlanders' 70.2 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils allowed.
    • The Sun Devils made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was three percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Highlanders shot at a 44.7% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin was tops on the Sun Devils with 17.6 points per contest and 3.4 assists last season, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds.
    • Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged a team-high 3.6 assists per game last season. He also posted 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kimani Lawrence paced the Sun Devils at 4.6 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.
    • Jalen Graham posted 7.1 points, 0.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last year.
    • Josh Christopher posted 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    UC Riverside Players to Watch

    • Arinze Chidom put up 12.9 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Flynn Cameron pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game, while Zyon Pullin dished out 4.5 assists per contest.
    • Wil Tattersall knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Chidom averaged 1.1 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game last season.

