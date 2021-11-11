UC Riverside goes for its first win in college basketball of the year when it travels to Arizona State on Thursday night.

UC Riverside has a tough early schedule that included a season-opening game at San Diego State before its trip on Thursday to Arizona State.

How to Watch UC Riverside at Arizona State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Highlanders played the Aztecs tough on Tuesday but came up short in a 66-53 loss. The defense played well in holding San Diego State to just 66 points and 2-11 shooting from deep. Free throws were a problem, though, as UC Riverside allowed the Aztecs to get to the line 29 times.

Thursday, UC Riverside has another tough road game but will try again to pull off an upset at Arizona State.

The Sun Devils came away with a victory in their first game when they pulled away from Portland in the second half. Arizona State led by just six at the break but outscored its opponent by 10 in the second half for the 76-60 win.

Kimani Lawrence led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He was one of five Sun Devils to score in double figures in the win.

Thursday, they will hope they can get the same balance as they look to start the year 2-0.

