How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Cal State Fullerton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton square off in an important conference matchup on Thursday.

Expect an evenly matched game when UC Riverside and CSUF play on Thursday. The Highlanders are 15-10 on the season, while the Titans are 17-9. 

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Cal State Fullerton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (G)

Live stream the UC Riverside vs. Cal State Fullerton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a 10-3 record in the Big West Conference, CSUF is in a tie for first place with Long Beach State, so with just two conference games left, it makes this game all the more important. 

CSUF is coming off of a 81-76 loss to UC San Diego. It was a tale of two halves for the team. The Titans were outscored 52-29 in the first half and outscored UCSD 47-29 in the second half. E.J. Anosike, Damari Milstead and Tray Maddox Jr. all scored 18 points.

UCR dropped a heartbreaker in its last game, losing 97-90 in double overtime at home to UC Santa Barbara. Callum McRae scored a career-high 32 points and was the first player to score over 30 points in a game since Dikymbe Martin in 2017.

The Highlanders currently sit in fifth place in the conference at 8-5 with a one game lead over UCSB. 

The Titans last faced the Highlanders on Jan. 29 and took a 67-54 loss. That marked Fullerton’s first loss in conference play and ended its eight-game winning streak at the time.

College Basketball

