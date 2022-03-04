How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Cal State Fullerton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Expect an evenly matched game when UC Riverside and CSUF play on Thursday. The Highlanders are 15-10 on the season, while the Titans are 17-9.
How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Cal State Fullerton in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 3, 2021
Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPNU (G)
With a 10-3 record in the Big West Conference, CSUF is in a tie for first place with Long Beach State, so with just two conference games left, it makes this game all the more important.
CSUF is coming off of a 81-76 loss to UC San Diego. It was a tale of two halves for the team. The Titans were outscored 52-29 in the first half and outscored UCSD 47-29 in the second half. E.J. Anosike, Damari Milstead and Tray Maddox Jr. all scored 18 points.
UCR dropped a heartbreaker in its last game, losing 97-90 in double overtime at home to UC Santa Barbara. Callum McRae scored a career-high 32 points and was the first player to score over 30 points in a game since Dikymbe Martin in 2017.
The Highlanders currently sit in fifth place in the conference at 8-5 with a one game lead over UCSB.
The Titans last faced the Highlanders on Jan. 29 and took a 67-54 loss. That marked Fullerton’s first loss in conference play and ended its eight-game winning streak at the time.
