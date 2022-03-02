Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West) will host the UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup starts at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

Key Stats for CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

  • The 70.8 points per game the Titans average are eight more points than the Highlanders give up (62.8).
  • The Highlanders put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (66) than the Titans allow their opponents to score (67.1).
  • This season, the Titans have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
  • The Highlanders' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have given up to their opponents.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • E.J. Anosike leads his squad in both points (16.4) and rebounds (7.8) per contest, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Damari Milstead is tops on the Titans at 3 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 11.1 points.
  • Vincent Lee averages 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 53.5% from the floor.
  • Tray Maddox Jr. puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

UC Riverside Players to Watch

  • Callum McRae is averaging a team-high 8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11 points and 2.4 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Highlanders receive 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Dominick Pickett.
  • Flynn Cameron gives the Highlanders 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Highlanders get 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Wil Tattersall.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
21 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) dunks over Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy