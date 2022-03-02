How to Watch UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West) will host the UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup starts at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Titan Gym

Titan Gym Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

The 70.8 points per game the Titans average are eight more points than the Highlanders give up (62.8).

The Highlanders put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (66) than the Titans allow their opponents to score (67.1).

This season, the Titans have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.

The Highlanders' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have given up to their opponents.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

E.J. Anosike leads his squad in both points (16.4) and rebounds (7.8) per contest, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Damari Milstead is tops on the Titans at 3 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Vincent Lee averages 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

Tray Maddox Jr. puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

UC Riverside Players to Watch