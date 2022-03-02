How to Watch UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West) will host the UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup starts at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Titan Gym
Key Stats for CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside
- The 70.8 points per game the Titans average are eight more points than the Highlanders give up (62.8).
- The Highlanders put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (66) than the Titans allow their opponents to score (67.1).
- This season, the Titans have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
- The Highlanders' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have given up to their opponents.
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- E.J. Anosike leads his squad in both points (16.4) and rebounds (7.8) per contest, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Damari Milstead is tops on the Titans at 3 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 11.1 points.
- Vincent Lee averages 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 53.5% from the floor.
- Tray Maddox Jr. puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Callum McRae is averaging a team-high 8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11 points and 2.4 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Highlanders receive 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Dominick Pickett.
- Flynn Cameron gives the Highlanders 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Highlanders get 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Wil Tattersall.
