    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UC Riverside at Oregon in  College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon looks to win its second game in a row on Wednesday night when it hosts UC Riverside.
    Author:

    Oregon got back in the win column on Monday night when it beat Montana by 40 points. It was a good game for the Ducks who were coming off two straight losses and three in their last four.

    How to Watch UC Riverside at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

    Live stream the UC Riverside at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win got their record back over .500 at 4-3. It has not been the start of the season that the Ducks were hoping for, as they were ranked in the top 15 to start the year, but have struggled in losses against BYU, Houston and Saint Mary's.

    Wednesday they hope they can continue to get on the right track and beat a UC Riverside team that has won three of its last four.

    The Highlanders had their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday when they lost to Saint Mary's 67-50. It was just their third loss of the year, as they also lost to San Diego and San Diego State.

    Despite the loss, UC Riverside has played well recently and even has an upset win over Arizona State earlier this year. Wednesday they hope they can get another upset against an Oregon team still trying to find its way.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    UC Riverside at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Riverside at Oregon

